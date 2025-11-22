Armanitola building to be sealed if owner misses 7-day deadline: Rajuk

Rajdhani Unnayan Kartripakkha (Rajuk) has warned that the earthquake-damaged building at Kasaituli in capital’s Armanitola will be sealed if the owner fails to submit its design and approval papers within seven days.

It will disconnect of gas, electricity and WASA lines on the eighth day, followed by evacuation of the residents, Rajuk officials said when a team led by its chairman Engineer Md Riazul Islam inspected the damaged ‘Rahmatulla building’ on 20 KP Ghosh Street around 10am on Saturday.