Armanitola building to be sealed if owner misses 7-day deadline: Rajuk
Rajdhani Unnayan Kartripakkha (Rajuk) has warned that the earthquake-damaged building at Kasaituli in capital’s Armanitola will be sealed if the owner fails to submit its design and approval papers within seven days.
It will disconnect of gas, electricity and WASA lines on the eighth day, followed by evacuation of the residents, Rajuk officials said when a team led by its chairman Engineer Md Riazul Islam inspected the damaged ‘Rahmatulla building’ on 20 KP Ghosh Street around 10am on Saturday.
The seven-member team visited the site after a section of the building’s railing collapsed during Friday’s earthquake, leaving four people dead.
Four others are still receiving treatment at Mitford Hospital.
At least ten people were killed in the 5.7-magnitude quake that jolted Dhaka and several other districts on Friday.
Of them, four died in Dhaka, five in Narsingdi—the epicentre of the quake—and one in Narayanganj.