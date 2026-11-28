Gold weighing 2,000 bhori stolen from Dhaka jewellery shop after guards fed ‘morog pulao’
A jewelry shop has been burgled at a shopping mall in the Dhanmondi 6/A area of the capital. The incident took place at Purabi Jewellers at around 2am on Friday night.
Shop salesman Zubair Ahmed said the security guards of the shopping mall, named Anam Rangs Plaza, were allegedly rendered unconscious after being served morog polao late at night. The robbers then stole jewellery from the shop.
Purabi Jewellers owner Amit Ghosh said around 2,000 bhori of jewellery was stolen. The robbers also took Tk 10–12 lakh in cash.
An officer of Dhanmondi police station told Prothom Alo that they suspect some of the security guards were involved in the theft after incapacitating the others. Two security guards of the shopping mall are on the run, while four others have been detained as suspects.
Senior salesman of Purabi Jewellers Sanjib Shil told Prothom Alo that three security guards had been missing since the incident. They include one employed directly by the jewellery shop and two from the shopping mall.
Sanjib said CCTV footage showed three to five people entering the shopping mall, along with two additional unidentified individuals. The footage clearly showed that one of the missing security guards directly helped them enter the shop, he said.
When visited around noon, Dhanmondi police were seen cordoning off the shopping mall. A team of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) was also at the scene collecting evidence.
Sheikh Zahidul Islam, deputy commissioner of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police's Ramna division, said those involved will be brought to justice soon.