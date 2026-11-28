A jewelry shop has been burgled at a shopping mall in the Dhanmondi 6/A area of the capital. The incident took place at Purabi Jewellers at around 2am on Friday night.

Shop salesman Zubair Ahmed said the security guards of the shopping mall, named Anam Rangs Plaza, were allegedly rendered unconscious after being served morog polao late at night. The robbers then stole jewellery from the shop.

Purabi Jewellers owner Amit Ghosh said around 2,000 bhori of jewellery was stolen. The robbers also took Tk 10–12 lakh in cash.