Two arrested for setting fire to police van, bus in Dhaka

Police on Sunday arrested two people on allegation of setting a bus and a police vehicle on fire in Dhaka on 28 October.
Those who were arrested are Juba Dal’s Ramna thana ward 19 unit convener Md Al Amin Mahin, 33, and senior joint convener Mohiuddin Hridoy, 36,
Police claimed these two accused were directly involved with the arson attack, and the law enforcement agencies recovered materials for setting fire.
Police disclosed this information in a press release on Sunday.
It said leaders and activists of BNP set fire to a police vehicle and a bus of Balaka Paribahan on the flyover in the Mouchak intersection area on 28 October centring the BNP’s grand rally.
A team of the Detective Branch’s Ramna zone of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police raided the capital’s Khilgaon area and arrested these two accused.
Police also recovered shirts that they wore while setting vehicles, petrol, a motorcycle, a helmet and an old khaki-coloured pant from their possession, the press release added.