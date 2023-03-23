Shakib Khan hopes to get justice from court

Shakib Khan said, "I went to Gulshan police station to lodge the case. From there, I was instructed to file the case with a court. Today, Thursday, I filed the lawsuit with the court. The court recorded everything and took the matter into their cognizance."
He filed the case against film producer Rahmat Ullah at CMM court on charges of defamation and extortion.
Shakib's lawyer Khairul Hasan said that they are preparing to file another case against Rahmat Ullah in the cyber crime tribunal.
Recently, Rahmat Ullah filed a formal complaint against Shakib Khan in the Bangladesh Film Artists Association. He alleged in the complaint that Shakib Khan raped a female co-producer during the shooting of the movie 'Operation Agnipath' in Australia in 2017. Rahmat Ullah is one of the producers of this movie.
Following this, Shakib Khan went to the Gulshan police station in the capital to file a defamation suit against Rahmat Ullah on Saturday where he was advised to file a case in the court.
Shakib Khan also went to the Dhaka Metropolitan Police's Detective Branch (DB) office at Mintoo Road in the capital. DB police at the time said that Shakib's complaint will be investigated.