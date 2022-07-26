Some filling stations limit fuel sale

They told Prothom Alo that they are yet to take any decision to reduce their sales. However, they said they are planning to cut the sale or close the station for a certain period since the state-owned companies are limiting the allocation.
Requesting anonymity, an assistant project director of the Trust filling station told Prothom Alo that the Padma, a state-owned company, has cut its allocation by 30 per cent against the demand per day. That is the reason why the sale has been limited.
The Trust filling station closed their fuel oil sale at 1:10pm for half an hour.
When asked, the manager of the station Zakir Hossain told Prothom Alo that they stopped the sale for half an hour as they received less allocation than the demands.
Earlier from 11:00am to 12:30pm, it was seen on a spot visit at Sonar Bangla filling station and Talukdar filling station in Asadgate area of Mohammadpur and Sohrab filling station and Khaleq filling station at Kalyanpur that fuel oil is being sold as per the customer demand. No decision has been taken to limit the sale of those filling stations.
Sonar Bangla filling station manager Himu Lal Mondol told Prothom Alo that "We haven’t received any official letter over limiting the sales. It is heard that allocation will be shortened. But our company supplies oil to the vehicles of nearly 40 state-run institutions. It won’t be possible to provide services to these institutions by limiting the sales."
Himu Lal Mondol further said they sell about 30,000 litres of diesel and octane daily and sales of diesel has risen 25 per cent because of load shedding but demand of octane remains as usual.
The Talukdar Filling Station, which is a distributor of state-owned Padma Oil Company, is opposite to the Sonar Bangla Filling Station and sale of fuel oil was seen as usual.
Speaking to Prothom Alo, Bimal Kishna Mridha, accountant of Talukdar Filling Station, said there is a demand of about 40,000 litres of octane and 6,000 litres of diesel but sale has been restricted to 28,000 litres for octane and 4,000 litres for diesel. Besides, it has been possible to sell fuel as per customers' demand for now due to prior stock of fuel, he added.
If oil supply continues with reduced allocation, it will not be possible to sell fuel oil as per customer’s demand, Bimal Kishna Mridha said, adding, demand of diesel rose to 1,000 litres a day because of load shedding.
A decision can be taken to keep the filling stations open for 12 hours instead of 24 hours, he observed.