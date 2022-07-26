Some filling stations limit fuel sale

Trust filling station, one of the busiest stations in the capital, has reduced its fuel sales to the customers.

On a spot visit on Tuesday afternoon, it was seen that the filling station is selling octane maximum of Tk 400 to the bikers while diesel the highest of Tk 3000 to the cars.

The employees of the station said they have taken this initiative in a bid to save the fuel oils. However, four other filling stations in Dhaka are not following the Trust station.