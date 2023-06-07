Five sustain burn injuries in gas pipeline fire in city

Five people sustained burn injuries in a gas pipeline fire in the capital's Wari area in the small hours on Wednesday.

They have been admitted to the Sheikh Hasina National Burn and Plastic Surgery Institute.

Md Bachchu Mia, inspector at the Dhaka Medical College and Hospital police outpost, confirmed this to Prothom Alo.

He said the injured were identified as Helal, Mamun, Rashid, Sohel and Enamul.