Five sustain burn injuries in gas pipeline fire in city

Five people sustained burn injuries in a gas pipeline fire in the capital's Wari area in the small hours on Wednesday.
They have been admitted to the Sheikh Hasina National Burn and Plastic Surgery Institute.
Md Bachchu Mia, inspector at the Dhaka Medical College and Hospital police outpost, confirmed this to Prothom Alo.
He said the injured were identified as Helal, Mamun, Rashid, Sohel and Enamul.
Mamun works at a real estate company, said his brother-in-law. He was supervising excavation work for his company on the Tipu Sultan Road near the old police station of Wari. While working, Mamun, Helal and one of the security guards sustained burn injuries in the sudden fire.
The fire broke out at 2:25 am on Wednesday while repairing a gas pipeline on the Tipu Sultan Road near the old police station in Wari.
On information five units of the Fire Service and Civil Defence reached the spot to douse the fire. Later, another unit joined them.
The six units of the fire service brought the fire under control after three hours.
Ershad Hossain, the on duty officer at the control room of the fire service, confirmed this to Prothom Alo at around 6:00 in the morning.
Fire spread to a nearby building of the spot but no major damage or casualties have been reported so far, he added.