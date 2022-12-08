City

10 December rally

Rizvi-Salam-Khokon, 442 others sent to jail, Aman granted bail

Staff Correspondent
Dhaka

The court granted bail to Dhaka city north unit BNP convener Aman Ullah Aman and Swechchhasebak League leader Abdul Quader Bhuiya on Thursday.   

However, 445 leaders and activists, including the party's senior joint secretary Ruhul Kabir Rizvi, Dhaka city south unit BNP Abdus Salam, joint secretary general Khairul Kabir Khokon, publicity secretary Shahid Uddin Chowdhury Annie and BNP chairperson’s adviser Shamsur Rahman Shimul Biswas were sent to jail.

Besides, the 23 leaders and activists were placed on remand for different terms in two separate cases filed with Paltan and Motijheel police stations over the incidents of clashes between police and the leaders and activists of BNP on Wednesday. 

Tofazzel Hossain, the additional magistrate of chief metropolitan magistrate court in Dhaka, passed the order on Thursday. The accused's lawyer Masud Ahmed Talukder confirmed the matter to Prothom Alo.   

Earlier, police produced the 24 BNP leaders and activists to the court and sought a seven-day remand to interrogate them in custody in two separate cases filed with Paltan and Motijheel police stations. 

Of 24 leaders and activists, 15 were accused in the case of Paltan police station while the remaining nine with Motijheel police station.

After a hearing of both parties, the court granted police a two-day remand for those who made accused in Paltan lawsuit while the remaining nine accused in Motijheel case were placed on a day remand each.

Another lawyer of the accused Syed Jaynal Abedin told Prothom Alo that a total of 475 were produced before the court in two cases filed at Paltan and Motijheel police stations. Of them, 23 were placed on remand, two granted bail and 445 others were sent to jail.  

