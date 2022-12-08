Rizvi-Salam-Khokon, 442 others sent to jail, Aman granted bail

Of 24 leaders and activists, 15 were accused in the case of Paltan police station while the remaining nine with Motijheel police station.

After a hearing of both parties, the court granted police a two-day remand for those who made accused in Paltan lawsuit while the remaining nine accused in Motijheel case were placed on a day remand each.

Another lawyer of the accused Syed Jaynal Abedin told Prothom Alo that a total of 475 were produced before the court in two cases filed at Paltan and Motijheel police stations. Of them, 23 were placed on remand, two granted bail and 445 others were sent to jail.