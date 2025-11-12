Shops, commercial centres, malls to remain open Thursday

All shops, commercial centers and shopping malls across the country, including Dhaka, will remain open on Thursday.

Bangladesh Shop Owners’ Association (BSOA) president Nazmul Hasan Mahmud said the decision was taken during a joint meeting of the BSOA and the Standing Committee of the Dhaka Metropolitan Shop Owners’ Association on Wednesday.

The announcement came in response to the ousted Awami League’s announcement to lockdown the city on 13 November.