Shops, commercial centres, malls to remain open Thursday
All shops, commercial centers and shopping malls across the country, including Dhaka, will remain open on Thursday.
Bangladesh Shop Owners’ Association (BSOA) president Nazmul Hasan Mahmud said the decision was taken during a joint meeting of the BSOA and the Standing Committee of the Dhaka Metropolitan Shop Owners’ Association on Wednesday.
The announcement came in response to the ousted Awami League’s announcement to lockdown the city on 13 November.
Meanwhile, there have been several reports buses and other vehicles in Dhaka and other parts of the country being set on fire and crude bombs being exploded in several areas.
Home affairs adviser Md Jahangir Alam Chowdhury on Tuesday said law enforcement agencies are on high alert ahead of the Awami League’s planned Dhaka ‘lockdown’ programme and assured that the situation will remain normal.
Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) commissioner Sheikh Md Sajjat Ali on Tuesday urged city residents not to panic over the Awami League’s announced ‘lockdown’ assuring that stringent security measures are in place across the capital.