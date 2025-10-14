9 killed in Mirpur fire
Nine bodies have been recovered after a fire broke out at a garment factory and a chemical warehouse in Mirpur, Dhaka.
Talha Bin Jasim, an official at the Fire Service media cell, confirmed the matter around 4:15 pm today, Tuesday. He said the bodies will be handed over to police for further legal procedures.
Talha Bin Jasim further said 12 fire-fighting units have been deployed at the scene to douse the fire. The fire broke out at around 11:45 am today.
The fire service said the garment factory is seven-storied. There was bleaching powder, plastic and hydrogen per oxide inside the chemical factory.
The fire service official said, “Nine people have been killed in the fire, and the death toll may rise.”
He said the bodies were recovered from the garment factory and have been kept in front of it. The bodies will be handed over to the police for legal procedures.
Talha Bin Jasim said the fire broke out at a chemical warehouse next to the garment factory. It is initially believed that the victims died after inhaling toxic gas emitted from the warehouse.