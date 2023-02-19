One killed in Gulshan fire

The fire service initially said six units are working to douse the flame. Later seven more units joined the operation.
Ershadul Hossain, an official of fire service control room, said 13 units of firefighters are working to extinguish the fire.
Police and fire service sources have not said anything on casualties. Prothom Alo’s senior reporter Asaduzzaman tried to speak with fire service officials and police but none wanted to speak.
A witness named Mohan said at least three persons have been taken to hospital.
The multi-storied residential building caught fire in Gulshan-2 at around 7 in the evening.
Sub inspector (SI) of Gulshan police station Sujan Chandra Dey told Prothom Alo that many families reside in the building at 12-story building at road No 104 in Gulshan-2. The extent of damage could not be known immediately.
Gulshan police station’s inspector Amirul Islam, who is present on the spot, told Prothom Alo that smoke is billowing from the building and many feared trapped inside the building.
The law enforcers are trying their best to rescue the stranded people, he added