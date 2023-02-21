Fire-ravaged Gulshan building not yet declared safe: Police

The concerned authorities, including Rajdhani Unnayan Kartripakkha (RAJUK) and fire service, will examine the building. If it is announced safe, then the residents will be allowed to return there.
A fire broke out at a 14-storied building in the Gulshan-2 area on Sunday evening. The two who died in the fire jumped off the 12th floor out of panic. Of the several injured, the condition of a person is critical.
The security guards of the building told Prothom Alo that while officials from the different agencies are visiting the building to check whether it is risk-free, the owners of different flats are rushing to it to collect their necessary belongings.
After the fire broke out, the gas and electricity connections of the building were cut off.
A case of unnatural death was filed with Gulshan police station on Monday night over the killing of two in the fire. RAJUK said the building was constructed abiding by the rules and regulations.