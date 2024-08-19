Minority commission demands probe into communal attacks
An organisation named ‘Minority Rights Movement’ has urged the interim government to form a ‘minority commission’ to probe attacks on houses and places of worship of Hindu community in different areas of the country.
The organisation made the demand to chief adviser Dr Mohammad Yunus Sunday, said a release from the press wing of the chief adviser on Sunday.
A delegation of six members of the organisation met the chief adviser of the interim government and placed eight-point demands including justice for attacks on minority communities and safeguarding them.
Dr Yunus assured them that the government is committed to safeguard human rights of all citizens including the religious minorities.
The chief adviser said the government had already taken some steps to safeguard the religious minorities and the law and order situation has already been brought under control.
Information and ICT adviser Nahid Islam, labour and sports adviser Asif Mahmud, among others, were present at that time.