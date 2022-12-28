Metro rail adds another feather to Sheikh Hasina’s govt: Obaidul Quader

Noting that 'Today is a happy day for the people of Bangladesh', the minister said: "It is the day of fulfilling the long awaited dream of the citizens of the capital.
The people of the country are getting the golden yield of the (country's) independence one by one under the prudent leadership of prime minister Sheikh Hasina."
In continuation of that, Metro rail is visible reality instead of dream today, the veteran AL leader added.
Highlighting the government's endeavors for the development of the country and its people, he said: "We have done everything. Metro rail is the first in Dhaka, Bangabandhu Tunnel is the first in Chattogram and Dhaka Elevated Expressway is coming next year."
Bus Rapid Transit from Dhaka to Gazipur is also the first, he said, adding that the premier Sheikh Hasina is doing everything for the welfare of the nation.
Highlighting the people's saying "Yes, We Can", he further said that the worthy daughter of father of nation has shown the ability of the people of Bangladesh to the World Bank.
"Yes! We can. Why can't we! We are a nation of heroes. The World Bank has slandered. I want to say, we are a nation of heroes, not a nation of thieves," he said.
Earlier, prime minister Sheikh Hasina today inaugurated the country's first ever elevated metro rail, setting another milestone in the country's communication history between a span of six-month after opening the dream mega project Padma Bridge.
She opened the 11.73 km part of the Mass Rapid Transit (MRT) Line-6 of the metro rail project from Diabari to Agargaon by unveiling its plaque at Diabari in the city.
Prime minister's younger sister Sheikh Rehana was present at the function.
The premier later addressed a civic rally at the Diabari playground in Uttara here.
The prime minister also took the first official ride of the Metro Rail from Diabari of Uttara to Agargaon after buying a ticket.