Metro rail adds another feather to Sheikh Hasina’s govt: Obaidul Quader

Awami League (AL) general secretary and road transport and bridges minister Obaidul Quader on Wednesday said the country's first-ever elevated metro rail is another golden feather added to the crown of the government's success, reports BSS.

"Metro rail is another golden feather added to the crown of the government's success. Through the inauguration of Metro train, the much-awaited dream of the Dhaka dwellers have been fulfilled," he said while addressing a civic rally after the inauguration of the Metro rail at Uttara Sector-15 in the capital.