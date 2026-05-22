Five Eid-ul-Azha jamaats scheduled at Baitul Mukarram
A total of five jamaats (congregations) of the holy Eid-ul-Azha prayers will be held at the Baitul Mukarram National Mosque in Dhaka, with the first Jamaat scheduled for 7:00 am.
The Islamic Foundation (IF) has finalised the list of imams, mukabbirs and officials assigned to conduct the Eid congregations.
The list was circulated to the media today, while the schedule was earlier approved through a letter signed by Mohammad Harunur Rashid, director of the Foundation's Dini Dawat and Culture Department.
According to the schedule, the first jamaat will begin at 7:00 am, led by Senior Pesh Imam of Baitul Mukarram Hafez Maulana Mufti Md Mizanur Rahman. Mosque Muazzin Qari Ishaq will serve as mukabbir.
The second jamaat will be held at 8:00 am under the leadership of Maulana Waliur Rahman Khan, director (routine duty) of the Foundation's Zakat Fund Department.
Chief Khadem of the mosque Md Nasir Ullah will perform the duty of mukabbir.
The third jamaat is scheduled for 9:00 am. Mufti Md Abdullah of the Foundation will lead the prayers, while Md Ruhul Amin will serve as mukabbir.
The fourth jamaat will take place at 10:00 am, led by Maulana Mohammad Noor Uddin, deputy director (additional charge) of the Foundation's Dini Dawat and Culture Department. Md Abdul Hadi will act as mukabbir.
The fifth and final jamaat will be held at 10:45 am. Religious trainer of the Imam Training Academy Zubair Ahmad Al-Azhari will lead the prayers, while Md Amir Hossain will serve as mukabbir.
The Foundation also named Assistant Librarian Md Shahidul Islam as standby imam in case any designated imam remains absent. Md Shamsul Haque has been assigned as substitute mukabbir.
The Islamic Foundation urged Muslims and all concerned to arrive at the mosque ahead of schedule to participate in the Eid-ul-Azha jamaats.