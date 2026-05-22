Five Eid-ul-Azha jamaats scheduled at Baitul Mukarram

A total of five jamaats (congregations) of the holy Eid-ul-Azha prayers will be held at the Baitul Mukarram National Mosque in Dhaka, with the first Jamaat scheduled for 7:00 am.

The Islamic Foundation (IF) has finalised the list of imams, mukabbirs and officials assigned to conduct the Eid congregations.

The list was circulated to the media today, while the schedule was earlier approved through a letter signed by Mohammad Harunur Rashid, director of the Foundation's Dini Dawat and Culture Department.