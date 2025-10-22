BUET erupts at night: Student temporarily expelled following protest
The campus of the Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET) was in turmoil from 9:00 pm to midnight in protest of demanding expulsion of a student, accused of raping a female student, and his punishment.
Responding to the demonstrators’ demand, the accused student has been expelled temporarily on that very night.
Besides, the university authorities has also taken a decision to take necessary legal actions against the accused student.
Later that night professor AKM Masud, directorate of students’ welfare (DSW) at BUET addressing to the students said, “In respond to the students protest against the rape case, university has implemented an expulsion order against the individual who did the crime. Srishanto Roy, a student of 2021 batch of the department of electric and electronic engineering has been temporarily expelled.”
Upon hearing the announcement of his temporary suspension, the demonstrating students shouted in protest, chanting ‘no no’. They demanded of permanent expulsion of the student.
In response professor AKM Masud said, “I don’t have the authority to permanently expel a student. I have conveyed the instruction given to me by the vice-chancellor. At the same time, the university authorities have initiated the necessary process to file a case against him. A formal case will be lodged very shortly, and he will be arrested.”
He further said, “Although it is typically the complainant’s responsibility to file a case, we have decided that, considering the students’ concerns, the university itself will lodge the case.”
It is to be noted that, tension erupted on the BUET campus after allegations surfaced that Srishanto Roy, a student from the 2021 batch, had raped a fellow female student of the same university.