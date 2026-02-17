Metro rail: Special schedule during Ramadan

A special metro rail schedule has been set for weekly working days from 1 Ramadan to the day before Eid-ul-Fitr to align with Ramadan office hours.

Dhaka Mass Transit Company Limited director (administration) AKM Khairul Alam announced the matter in a notice yesterday, Monday.

According to the notice, the first metro train during Ramadan will leave Uttara North station at 6:30 am. The last train from there will depart at 9:30 pm. Meanwhile, the first train from Motijheel will leave at 7:15 am and the last train will depart at 10:10 pm.