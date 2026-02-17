Metro rail: Special schedule during Ramadan
A special metro rail schedule has been set for weekly working days from 1 Ramadan to the day before Eid-ul-Fitr to align with Ramadan office hours.
Dhaka Mass Transit Company Limited director (administration) AKM Khairul Alam announced the matter in a notice yesterday, Monday.
According to the notice, the first metro train during Ramadan will leave Uttara North station at 6:30 am. The last train from there will depart at 9:30 pm. Meanwhile, the first train from Motijheel will leave at 7:15 am and the last train will depart at 10:10 pm.
The notice also said Saturday, other public holidays and Friday schedules will remain unchanged.
During Ramadan, each passenger will be allowed to carry only a 250 millilitre bottle of water in the metro rail and station areas for iftar.
However, authorities requested passengers to be careful so that water does not spill. Used bottles must be thrown into the dustbins at the platform, concourse, entry or exit gates. No other food may be consumed inside the platform, concourse or metro trains under any circumstances.