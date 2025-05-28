BNP leaders, activists gather at Naya Paltan

Three associate bodies of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) -- Jubo Dal, Swechchhasebak Dal and Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal -- will hold a “massive” youth rally at Naya Paltan in the capital on Wednesday, with the expected participation of at least “15 lakhs (1.5 million) youth”.

Youths from Dhaka, Sylhet, Faridpur and Mymensingh will attend the rally to ensure its success, Swechchhasebak Dal president SM Jilani said.

BNP acting chairman Tarique Rahman will virtually join the rally as the chief guest and present the party’s political outline and future strategy to the country’s young generation, he said.