51 flights cancelled or suspended from Dhaka, 5,418 passengers affected

The suspension of flight operations at various airports in Saudi Arabia has directly affected 51 flights operated by airlines serving Bangladesh through direct and transit routes.

Some flights have been cancelled, while others have been suspended. A total of 5,418 passengers scheduled to travel from Dhaka to various destinations in Saudi Arabia have been affected.

The Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh (CAAB) disclosed the information in a press release on Monday afternoon. The flights were cancelled or suspended between Saturday night and Monday afternoon.

According to CAAB, 12 of the 51 affected flights were direct services to and from Saudi Arabia, while the remaining 39 were transit flights. The direct flights included four operated by Biman Bangladesh Airlines, two by US-Bangla Airlines, three by Saudia and three by Riyadh Air.

Among the transit flights, 16 were operated by IndiGo, three by SalamAir, one by EgyptAir, nine by Emirates, five by Qatar Airways and five by flydubai.

According to the latest information from CAAB, the impact of restrictions on operations at Saudi airports is no longer limited to direct flights. Transit flights operated by various international airlines have also been affected, creating uncertainty for passengers' travel plans.