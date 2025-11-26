This shop was the main source of income for her family. Behind the shop was their living space, where she lived with her husband, daughter, son-in-law, and grandchild.

With her hard-earned money, Moyna had also built two small rooms on the roof of the first floor. All of that has now been burned down.

Speaking to Prothom Alo around 10:30am today (Wednesday), Moyna was rummaging through the charred pile of her belongings, checking if any fabric or towels had survived.

Moyna said the fire had started just four or five houses away from her shop and home. At the time, she, her daughter, her son-in-law, and her grandchild were inside. Before they could grasp what was happening, the flames had already come dangerously close, and they began to feel intense heat.

At one point, the electricity was cut off and the house went dark, she said. “Then we barely escaped with our lives,” Moyna said. “I took my sewing machine with me. My son-in-law carried the fridge on his head.”