Afiza first to operate metro rail tomorrow

"All preparations have been completed to open the metro rail. The required number of operators has been appointed to run the metro trains. Of them, six are female," managing director (MD) of Mass Transit Company Limited (DMTCL) MAN Siddique said.
The operators are being imparted proper training, so they can run the metro rail efficiently, he added.
Speaking about Afiza, the DMTCL MD said Afiza was appointed as a metro train operator after completing her master's degree from Noakhali Science and Technology University in Chemistry.
She received a year-long training to prepare her as a skilled operator, he said, adding that Afiza also received another two-month-long training at Bangladesh Railway Training Academy in Chattogram's Halishahar.
After returning to Dhaka, she also completed another four-month-long training, Siddique said.
Currently, Afiza is taking technical and practical training at the metro rail depot in Uttara's Diabari while experts of metro rail construction company Mitsubishi-Kawasaki of Japan are imparting training to the operators on technical and practical issues, he added.
Initially, the metro train will run from 8 am to 12 noon every day from Uttara station to Agargaon station without any stoppage.