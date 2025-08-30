Legal aspects of banning JaPa under review: Attorney General
Attorney General Md Asaduzzaman has described the recent assault on Gono Odhikar Parishad President Nurul Haque (Nur) as part of a deep-rooted conspiracy and plot.
He made the remarks on Saturday afternoon while responding to a question following the inauguration of the Regional Office of the National University at the Television Centre area in Jhenidah town.
Terming the attack on the Gono Odhikar Parishad leader as heinous, Asaduzzaman stated that the Jatiya Party (JaPa) had betrayed the blood of the people during the period from 1982 to 1990.
He further noted that the party, by extending support to the Awami League during the July Uprising, had revealed its past history. Therefore, with regard to the demand for banning the party, appropriate action would be taken after examining the legal aspects.
Earlier, at around 10:00 am, the attorney general inaugurated the Regional Office of the National University beside the Jhenidah–Chuadanga highway at the Television Centre area.
Later, he participated in a discussion held at Government Keshab Chandra (KC) College, presided over by the Vice-Chancellor of the National University, Professor ASM Amanullah.
The event was conducted by Nazim Uddin Ahmed, Acting Director of the Regional Coordination Office of the National University.
Among others who spoke were Deputy Commissioner Mohammad Abdul Awal, Principal of Jhenidah Government KC College Abu Bakar Siddique, district BNP President MA Majid, district Jamaat Ameer Professor Ali Azam Mohammad Abu Bakar and district President of Gono Odhikar Parishad Sakhawat Hossain.