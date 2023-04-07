BCL leader says 'adios' on Facebook and dies

Former publication secretary of Bangladesh Chhatra League’s Dhaka University unit Nabil Haydar has died. Nabil died at a house in the city’s Khilgaon on Friday morning. He posted a picture of broken spectacles writing ‘adios’ on Facebook Thursday evening.

This status has led many of Nabil’s friends believe he might have committed suicide.

DU proctor Md Maksudur Rahman told Prothom Alo that many suspect Nabil committed suicide seeing that Facebook status. The matter would be clarified once investigations are carried out.

Nabil was a student of 2017-2018 session at political science department in DU and a resident of Salimullah Muslim Hall (SM Hall). His father Jasimuddin Haider is the president of Bhola’s Borhanuddin upazila Awami League and chairman of a union parishad.

Nabil was posted in the immediate past committee of DU BCL. He was adherent to BCL’s central president Saddam Hossain.