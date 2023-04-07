BCL leader says 'adios' on Facebook and dies

Former publication secretary of Bangladesh Chhatra League’s Dhaka University unit Nabil Haydar has died. Nabil died at a house in the city’s Khilgaon on Friday morning. He posted a picture of broken spectacles writing ‘adios’ on Facebook Thursday evening.
This status has led many of Nabil’s friends believe he might have committed suicide.
DU proctor Md Maksudur Rahman told Prothom Alo that many suspect Nabil committed suicide seeing that Facebook status. The matter would be clarified once investigations are carried out.
Nabil was a student of 2017-2018 session at political science department in DU and a resident of Salimullah Muslim Hall (SM Hall). His father Jasimuddin Haider is the president of Bhola’s Borhanuddin upazila Awami League and chairman of a union parishad.
Nabil was posted in the immediate past committee of DU BCL. He was adherent to BCL’s central president Saddam Hossain.
Friends and classmates said Nabil was suffering from some physical complications due to overweight. He has been unwell for the last two days. He was at a friend’s house in Khilgaon area yesterday. Nabil’s elder brother Towsif Tonoy went to that Khilgaon house after he had seen the Facebook post. Tonoy left that house later. As Nabil did not wake up during sehri, his friend examined him and found him unconscious. He later informed Nabil’s brother.
Towsif told Prothom Alo that he went to Nabil’s friend’s house seeing his Facebook post. Nabil would often visit that house. Towsif found Nabil sleeping with half eaten iftar items in front of him. He later left the house asking Nabil’s friend to call him when he wakes up.
I later inquired whether he was still sleeping. Later Nabil’s friend called me during sehri informing that he was unconscious. I rushed to that house and took Nabil to Dhaka Medical College Hospital where physician pronounced him dead, said Towsif.
DMCH police outpost’s incharge Bacchu Mia told Prothom Alo that Nabil’s relatives told him he died from illness. As they did not have any complaint, the body was handed over to them without autopsy.
DMCH police outpost’s incharge Bacchu Mia told Prothom Alo that Nabil’s relatives told him he died from illness. As they did not have any complaint, the body was handed over to them without autopsy.
DU proctor Maksudur Rahman said Nabil’s first janaza was held at DU central mosque in the morning. Later his body was taken to his village where he would be buried after second janaza.
DU BCL issued a condolence message Friday afternoon mourning the death of Nabil.
DU BCL president Mazharul Kabir and secretary Tanvir Hasan said Nabil died at 4:00 in the morning and prayed for his departed soul.