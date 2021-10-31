City

Police detain BNP men from doa mahfil at missing leader's house

Staff Correspondent
Dhaka

Police arrested some BNP leaders and activists from a doa mahfil (prayer gathering) organised at the house of Sajedul Islam Sumon, a leader of the party who disappeared in 2013.

BNP sources said, Sajedul’s mother had been admitted to hospital for long time and the doa mahfil was organised as she had returned home. The police detained BNP leaders and activists from that programme.

Police, however, claimed that they were detained from a ‘secret meeting’. Legal action would be taken against them after interrogation.

Sajedul’s elder sister Sanjida Islam told Prothom Alo, BNP leaders came to see my ailing mother. A doa mahfil was organised. Suddenly police raided our house and detained at least 20 leaders and activists.

Dhaka city south unit BNP’s convener Aman Ullah Aman and member secretary Aminul Haque were present at the house during the raid, she added.

Sajedul, BNP general secretary of ward No. 25, had disappeared in 2013.

Tejgaon zone police’s additional deputy commissioner Rubayet Zaman told Prothom Alo that BNP leaders were holding a secret meeting at that house. Police detained 8-9 persons from the house based on intelligence information.

Asked what was their crime, the police official said it would be learnt after interrogation.

