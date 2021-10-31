Police detain BNP men from doa mahfil at missing leader's house

Police, however, claimed that they were detained from a ‘secret meeting’. Legal action would be taken against them after interrogation.
Sajedul’s elder sister Sanjida Islam told Prothom Alo, BNP leaders came to see my ailing mother. A doa mahfil was organised. Suddenly police raided our house and detained at least 20 leaders and activists.
Dhaka city south unit BNP’s convener Aman Ullah Aman and member secretary Aminul Haque were present at the house during the raid, she added.
Sajedul, BNP general secretary of ward No. 25, had disappeared in 2013.
Tejgaon zone police’s additional deputy commissioner Rubayet Zaman told Prothom Alo that BNP leaders were holding a secret meeting at that house. Police detained 8-9 persons from the house based on intelligence information.
Asked what was their crime, the police official said it would be learnt after interrogation.