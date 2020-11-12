Police recover hanged bodies of father, son

Police recovered hanging bodies of a man and his son from an apartment in the capital’s Maghbazar area on Wednesday night.

The deceased are Khairul Islam, 55, and his son Shahrab Hossain Aureen, 14.

According to police, Khairul was a contractor and was suffering from depression after facing huge losses in business. His son Shahrab had autism. Police assumed that Khairul might have killed Shahrab and then killed himself,too.