Police recover hanged bodies of father, son

Police recovered hanging bodies of a man and his son from an apartment in the capital’s Maghbazar area on Wednesday night.
The deceased are Khairul Islam, 55, and his son Shahrab Hossain Aureen, 14.
According to police, Khairul was a contractor and was suffering from depression after facing huge losses in business. His son Shahrab had autism. Police assumed that Khairul might have killed Shahrab and then killed himself,too.
Police and locals said, Khairul had been living with his son and wife in an apartment in Nayatola for years. His wife went to the market at around 11:00am on Wednesday. She knocked on the door after returning at around 2:30pm but nobody was responding.
The security guard of the building said he opened the door and saw Khairul and his son hanging from the ceiling.
Hatijheel police station officer-in-charge OC told Prothom Alo that police sent the bodies to Dhaka Medical College Hospital for autopsy.
Police suspected that Khairul killed his son first and hanged his body and later hanged himself, he added.