Jubo Dal leaders Munna, Jahangir held in Dhaka

Contacted, Monir Hossain Molla, officer-in-charge of Shahjahanpur police station, said they arrested the duo from Malibagh in a case filed against them earlier.
Meanwhile, leaders and activists of Jubo Dal brought out a procession in front of BNP’s Naya Paltan Central office protesting against the arrest of their two leaders.
BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir strongly condemned and protested the arrest of Munna and Jahangir.
In a statement, he demanded the immediate release of the Juba Dal leaders and withdrawal of the ‘false’ case filed against them.