Price of water and MD’s salary rise on parallel

Dhaka dwellers are aggrieved with the water supply and other services of Dhaka Water Supply and Sewerage Authority (WASA) for long. Despite the grievances, the WASA authorities have raised the price of water for 13 times in the past 14 years. At the same time, the salary of WASA managing director Taqsem A Khan has been increased by a huge margin in the last 12 years, reveals WASA records.

In the latest development, the salary of WASA MD has been increased by around Tk. 175,000 when the Covid-19 pandemic has been ravaging the country and its economy. With this, Taqsem A Khan’s current monthly gross salary is Tk 625,000. The growth is 421 per cent in the last 12 years. At the same time, the WASA authorities have also ensured that no other MD could draw the same amount as salary.

When Taqsem A Khan got the appointment on contract for three years in October 2009, his gross salary was Tk. 120,000. Of the amount, Tk. 60,000 was the basic, Tk. 20,000 as house rent, Tk. 10,000 as festival allowance, Tk. 4,000 as medical and entertainment allowance and Tk. 22,000 as special allowance. It was mentioned in the contract that Taqsem will have to pay income tax on his salary. Later, in 2010, his salary was raised to Tk. 200,000.