Prisoner dies at Dhaka hospital

<p>An inmate of Dhaka Central Jail died at Dhaka Medical College Hospital on Friday night, reports UNB.</p><p>The deceased was identified as Niaz Morshed ,32, son of Mojibor Rahman.</p><p>Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) police outpost in-charge Md Bacchu Mia, confirmed the matter.</p>.<p>He said, Niaz Morshed was taken to the hospital after falling ill and was declared dead around 11.00pm.</p><p>His dead body was sent to the morgue of Dhaka Medical College Hospital for an autopsy, he added.</p>