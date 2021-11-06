City

Prisoner dies at Dhaka hospital

Prothom Alo English Desk
An inmate of Dhaka Central Jail died at Dhaka Medical College Hospital on Friday night, reports UNB.

The deceased was identified as Niaz Morshed ,32, son of Mojibor Rahman.

Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) police outpost in-charge Md Bacchu Mia, confirmed the matter.

He said, Niaz Morshed was taken to the hospital after falling ill and was declared dead around 11.00pm.

His dead body was sent to the morgue of Dhaka Medical College Hospital for an autopsy, he added.

