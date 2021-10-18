Protesters block Shahbagh over attacks on Hindu temples, houses

Earlier the protesters gathered at the Teacher-Student Center of DU, brought out a procession and blocked the road.
Vehicular movement from Shahbagh to Paltan, Science Laboratory, Bangla Motor and TSC came to halt due to the blockade.
The protesters were chanting various slogans demanding punishment of the attackers and a separate ministry for the minority communities.
Temples, houses and businesses of the Hindu community came under attack at different places of the country. Many lives were also lost during the mayhem.
According to Prothom Alo reports, members of the Hindu community were attacked in at least 10 districts of the country since last Wednesday following the Cumilla incident.
A total of 9,525 people including unidentified ones were made accused in 28 cases filed over the incidents. A total of 229 people including leaders of Jamaat and BNP have been arrested so far over the incidents.