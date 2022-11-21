Mastermind identified: CTTC

The chief of counter terrorism and transnational crime (CTTC) and additional commissioner Md Asaduzzaman said they have identified the mastermind who led a group in snatching away the two death row convicts from the court premises in Dhaka on Sunday.

Apart from the leader, they have traced some members of the group.

Md Asaduzzaman came up with the development on Monday evening at a press briefing at Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) media centre. He said efforts are underway to arrest them. They planned to snatch the two militants as they were ‘very important’ to the outfit.