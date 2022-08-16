City

Girder fall on car

Work of BRT project on Uttara part remains suspended

Staff Correspondent
Dhaka
Work of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) project on a part of Uttara area has remained suspended for the time being.

Locals, pedestrians and commuters said if work starts again without ensuring safety, tragedy like that of Monday may repeat.

Five people were killed and two others injured after a girder of the BRT project’s under-construction flyover fell on a private car in front of Paradise Tower on Jashimuddin Road of Uttara sector no. 3 at around 4.15pm on Monday. The victims were relatives.

Work on the part of the flyover stretching from the airport to Rajlaxmi remains suspended following the incident.

Visiting the spot on Tuesday, the crane and the part of the girder were seen abandoned near the spot. Movement of vehicles was normal in the area but curious people also seen gathering there.

