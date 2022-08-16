Work of BRT project on Uttara part remains suspended

Five people were killed and two others injured after a girder of the BRT project’s under-construction flyover fell on a private car in front of Paradise Tower on Jashimuddin Road of Uttara sector no. 3 at around 4.15pm on Monday. The victims were relatives.
Work on the part of the flyover stretching from the airport to Rajlaxmi remains suspended following the incident.
Visiting the spot on Tuesday, the crane and the part of the girder were seen abandoned near the spot. Movement of vehicles was normal in the area but curious people also seen gathering there.