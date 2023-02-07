Fire at textile mill in Dhaka’s Shyampur under control

<p>A massive fire broke out at a textile mill in Dhaka’s Shyampur area this morning, officials said, UNB reports.</p><p>No casualties were reported till the filing of this report.</p><p>The blaze started around 11:23 am at the ground floor of the four-storey building of Pakiza Textile, said Anwarul Islam, warehouse inspector of Fire Service and Civil Defense headquarters’ media cell.</p>.<p>On information, five firefighting units rushed to the spot and brought the fire under control around 12:10pm, he said.</p><p>“A probe has been ordered to ascertain the exact cause of the fire,” the officer added.</p>