Fire at textile mill in Dhaka’s Shyampur under control

Prothom Alo English Desk

A massive fire broke out at a textile mill in Dhaka’s Shyampur area this morning, officials said, UNB reports.

No casualties were reported till the filing of this report.

The blaze started around 11:23 am at the ground floor of the four-storey building of Pakiza Textile, said Anwarul Islam, warehouse inspector of Fire Service and Civil Defense headquarters’ media cell.

On information, five firefighting units rushed to the spot and brought the fire under control around 12:10pm, he said.

“A probe has been ordered to ascertain the exact cause of the fire,” the officer added.

