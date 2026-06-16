Garment workers end road blockade after nearly 2 hours; traffic resumes

Workers of a garment factory under the Nassa Group left the main road adjacent to Love Road in the Tejgaon Industrial Area of the capital after blocking it for nearly two hours.

The workers left the road at around 12:30 pm today, Tuesday. Traffic resumed shortly after they withdrew from the area.

Tejgaon Industrial Area Police Station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Mahbubur Rahman told Prothom Alo that the workers were persuaded to leave the road around 12:30 pm. Traffic movement resumed immediately afterward, and the situation has since returned to normal.