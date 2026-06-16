Garment workers end road blockade after nearly 2 hours; traffic resumes
Workers of a garment factory under the Nassa Group left the main road adjacent to Love Road in the Tejgaon Industrial Area of the capital after blocking it for nearly two hours.
The workers left the road at around 12:30 pm today, Tuesday. Traffic resumed shortly after they withdrew from the area.
Tejgaon Industrial Area Police Station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Mahbubur Rahman told Prothom Alo that the workers were persuaded to leave the road around 12:30 pm. Traffic movement resumed immediately afterward, and the situation has since returned to normal.
The workers had taken position on the main road adjacent to Love Road at around 10:15 am to demand payment of overdue wages. They staged a demonstration, bringing traffic on the road to a halt.
According to Tejgaon Industrial Area police, the workers occupied the main road and began protesting, disrupting vehicular movement along the route.
The resulting congestion spread to surrounding roads, creating long queues of vehicles on both sides of the affected thoroughfare.
OC Mahbubur Rahman said around 100 to 150 workers from a Nassa Group garment factory took part in the blockade.