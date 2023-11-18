City dwellers encounter traffic congestion in some areas

Traffic congestion has been found in some areas in the capital today, Saturday although most of the government and non-government offices are shut.
People in Badda, Rampura, Malibagh, Shabagh, Bangla Motor and New Market areas suffer due to traffic congestion.
Traffic department of Dhaka Metropolitan Police sources said the number of vehicles this Saturday is higher than the other Saturdays in Dhaka.
As a result, there were traffic jams in some areas since the morning. Besides, development works are going on in different areas, resulting in traffic congestion.
Traffic congestion has been found in the Merul Badda area at around 2:00pm.
A driver of a bus at Ashim Paribahan, Hasan Mia, told Prothom Alo traffic congestion has been created from Uttar Badda to Merul Badda. Road digging is going on in the eastern side of U-Loop in Merul Badda. There is equipment on the road, resulting in traffic congestion in the area.
Speaking to Prothom Alo, assistant commissioner at the Sabujbagh region of traffic division, Nahid Ferdous told Prothom Alo that the presence of vehicles is higher on the street today although the offices are not open. There was a little bit of traffic congestion in the Malibagh area in the morning. Now the traffic movement is normal.
Several sergeants of traffic police said the number of vehicles is higher today on the streets today as there is no political programme. As a result, traffic congestion has been created in some areas.