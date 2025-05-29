DU Shibir blames leftists for trying to disrupt co-existence

The Dhaka University (DU) unit of the Bangladesh Islami Chhatra Shibir has accused left-leaning student organisations of trying to disrupt the peaceful, democratic, and co-existential atmosphere on the campus.

In a statement on Thursday, the student organisation also expressed a strong reaction against some slogans chanted during the recent demonstration of the leftist organisations over the acquittal of Jamaat-e-Islami leader ATM Azharul Islam.

SM Farhad Hossain, president of the DU Shibir, and Mohiuddin Khan, its secretary, issued the statement to the media. They expressed concern over what they termed 'slogans of terrorism' aimed at their organisation.