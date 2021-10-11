City

Qcoom customers demand their money back

Staff Correspondent
Dhaka
A section of agitated customers of e-commerce shop Qcoom formed a human chain on Monday at around 3:00pm in front of the National Press Club in Dhaka, and demanded their money back.

At the human chain, they said, they purchased products from Qcoom. But the foster payment gateway, the third party, has blocked their money.

Customer Sajal Kumar Das claimed he purchased three motorbikes from the e-commerce platform in exchange of Tk 3, 30,000. Qcoom authorities reimbursed his money as they didn’t deliver his products. But he didn’t receive his refund as the foster payment blocked his money.

Bangladesh Bank launched Escrow system in June this year in a bid to fulfill the contractual agreements between both parties—customers and sellers.

In this system, e-commerce platforms will not get the full amount until the customers receive the products. Foster was the payment gateway of Qcoom.

The detective branch of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) arrested Qcoom chief executive officer (CEO) Md Ripon Mia on 3 October evening from Dhanmondi area in a case filed under the Digital Security Act (DSA) with the Paltan police station.

