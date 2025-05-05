Fire at Bailey road restaurant, 7 rescued
A fire has broken out at a restaurant in the capital’s Bailey road. The fire broke out at around 6:45 pm on Monday.
Nine units of Fire Service and Civil Defence have been deployed at the scene.
The fire service control confirmed the matter through a text message.
The fire service control room said upon receiving the news, the first unit of the fire service reached the scene at 6:58 pm. Initially, three units were deployed to douse the blaze. Later, six more units joined them.
However, the origin of the fire could not be confirmed yet. No casualties have been reported yet either.
Meanwhile, the fire fighters have rescued seven people who took shelter on the roof of the building.
According to the fire service, the blaze started from a restaurant on the ground floor of a building named Capital Siraj. There are several business establishments on the upper floor of the building.