Teachers Network demands DU proctor’s resignation over display of war criminals’ photos

Displaying the photographs of convicted war criminals at an exhibition at the Teacher-Student Centre (TSC) of Dhaka University is an incident of “detestable ill attempt to devalue the martyrs of 1971”, and a “huge insult to the millions who died in 1971 and to the recent July protests”.

The Dhaka University Teachers Network said this in a statement on Wednesday. They also demanded the resignation of the Dhaka University proctor.

In the statement, the teachers’ network further says it believes that showing photos of these war criminals, who collaborated the Pakistani army and were found guilty of genocide in 1971, is a “purposeful effort to place the Liberation War of ‘71 against the student movement of ‘24”.