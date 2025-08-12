Guardians want to check CCTV footage, demand to ban coaching centres at school

The demands are: 1. ensure a fair investigation and justice; 2. ban the coaching business at all educational institutions across Bangladesh, including Milestone School; 3. the government must provide compensation of Tk 50 million for each deceased child and Tk 10 million for each injured student; 4. the school must pay a fine of Tk 20 million for each deceased child and Tk 10 million for each injured child; 5. relocate the educational institution away from the runway or alternatively move the runway; 6. remove the head teacher of the school branch, Miss Khadija, who is the main person responsible for the coaching business, within 72 hours and conduct a fair investigation and trial; 7. the school must show the CCTV footage of the day of the incident; 8. the air force training facility must be located in an uninhabited area; and 9. remove the teacher named Kanak who allegedly assaulted a guardian.

Participating in the human chain, Umme Tamima Aktar, mother of the student Mariam Umme Afia who died in the fighter jet crash, said, “I never sent my child to coaching. It has been one and a half months since I sent her. Do you know why? My child comes home and tells me, ‘Mummy, if I don’t do coaching, the teachers don’t care for me.’ She told me every day that if I don’t attend coaching, the teachers won’t care for me.”

Afia was a third-grade student in the Bengali medium section of the school.

Tamima Aktar said, “My daughter was happy as I admitted her to the coaching centre later. A week after that my little bird hugged me tightly and said, ‘Maa, the teachers now care for me a lot.’”