'March For Gaza' massive rally chants 'Free, Free Palestine'
The mass rally of 'March For Gaza' began at the capital’s Suhrawardy Udyan on Saturday.
A large crowds started gathering at the venue a little after 3:00 pm, chanting 'Free, Free Palestine!'
Leaders of various political parties also joined the event expressing solidarity to this programme.
Palestine Solidarity Movement Bangladesh, a little-known platform, opened a Facebook event ‘March For Gaza’.
Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami, National Citizen Party (NCP), Hefazet-e-Islam Bangladesh and AB Party, as well as renowned people from various professions, including Islamic speakers also expressed solidarity with the programme.
People started marching toward Suhrawardy Udyan from various places of Dhaka from the morning to join the mass gathering, halting traffic in Shabagh and adjacent areas.