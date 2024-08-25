Former minister Golam Dastagir Gazi arrested
The police have arrested the previous government’s textile and jute minister, Golam Dastagir Gazi, from the Shantinagar area in Dhaka.
Molla Khalid Hossain, officer-in-charge (OC) of Paltan police station, confirmed the information, saying that a team of the police’s detective branch (DB) arrested him from a relative’s residence at night on Saturday.
He was taken to the DB office, the OC added, without mentioning any case for the arrest.
Golam Dastagir Gazi is the chairman of Gazi Group. Since the downfall of Sheikh Hasina government on 5 August, all the ministers, lawmakers, and Awami League leaders have been in hiding.