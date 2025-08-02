DMP requests all to avoid Shahbagh, Shaheed Minar, Suhrawardy Udyan areas

The Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) in a statement on Saturday requested city residents to avoid the Shahbagh, Central Shaheed Minar, and Suhrawardy Udyan areas on Sunday due to large gatherings and multiple scheduled programmes.

According to the statement, a "student rally" will be held at the Shahbagh intersection from 12:00pm to 6:00pm under the initiative of Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal.

A public rally will also be held at Dhaka Central Shaheed Minar from 3:00pm to 6:00pm, organised by the National Citizen Party (NCP), demanding the "July Declaration and Charter."

Additionally, Saimum Shilpi Gosthi will continue its "July Awakening" programme at Suhrawardy Udyan from 1-4 August, from 10:00am to 10:00pm daily.