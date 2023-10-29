BNP rally: More than 20 journalists injured 

More than 20 journalists sustained injuries during the clashes and attacks centered around the BNP grand rally in the capital on Saturday.
These journalists were wounded in Kakrail, Bijaynagar, Segunbagicha, and Shantinagar areas while carrying out their professional duties.
The injured journalists include Tanvir Ahmed and Sheikh Nasser from Ittefaq, Rafsan Jani, Johnny Raihan, Abu Saleh Musa, Rabiul Islam, and Touhidul Islam from Kalbela, Salman Tarek, Sajjad Hossain, and Zobair Ahmed from Bangla Tribune, FA Masum from Inqilab, Tauhidur Rahman and Arifur Rahman from Ekushey TV, Arifur Rahman from Desh Rupantar, Masud Parvez Anis from Bhorer Kagaz, Maruf from Somoy TV, and reporter Sirajul Salekin from Dhaka Times, among others. Among them, Rafsan Jani and Sirajul Salekin are reported to be seriously injured.
The Jatiya Press Club, Bangladesh Federal Union of Journalists (BFUJ), and a section of the Dhaka Union of Journalists (DUJ) and Dhaka Reporters Unity have strongly condemned and protested the attacks on journalists.