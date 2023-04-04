‘Goods worth Tk 8 million in my shop burnt to ashes’

‘I had goods worth Tk 8 million. All of that has turned to ashes now. I brought new collections ahead of Eid. I lost everything,” Ikram Khan, the owner of Samia Garments of Banga Islamia Market told Prothom Alo.

Ikram had a shop on the first floor of the market and another two showrooms on the second floor. He could not move anything from the second floor.

The fire service was informed of the fire at 6:10 in the morning today, Tuesday. Fifty fire service units have been working to control the fire, said the duty officer of Fire Service’s control room, Rashed Bin Khalid.