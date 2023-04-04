‘Goods worth Tk 8 million in my shop burnt to ashes’

‘I had goods worth Tk 8 million. All of that has turned to ashes now. I brought new collections ahead of Eid. I lost everything,” Ikram Khan, the owner of Samia Garments of Banga Islamia Market told Prothom Alo.
Ikram had a shop on the first floor of the market and another two showrooms on the second floor. He could not move anything from the second floor.
The fire service was informed of the fire at 6:10 in the morning today, Tuesday. Fifty fire service units have been working to control the fire, said the duty officer of Fire Service’s control room, Rashed Bin Khalid.
According to the witnesses the fire ravaged all the shops in Banga Bazar. Traders are at a loss and running around the area. Ikram is among them.
Ikram said, he had only one hour to remove goods from the shop. He only managed to move goods from the ground floor. As the smoke and fire spiked, he could not proceed.
Ikram, said, apart from his savings, he took a loan of 3 million taka. He paid only a couple of instalments. He had also borrowed from friends. Now he has no idea of how he would repay the loans.