Nomination paper cancelled thru conspiracy: Hero Alam

Ashraful Hossain alias Hero Alam has alleged his nomination paper has been cancelled through a conspiracy.

He submitted his nomination paper to participate in the by-polls of Dhaka-17 constituency which fell vacant after the death of Awami League lawmaker and noted film actor Akbar Hossain Pathan (Farooque) on 15 May.

Earlier on Sunday, the nomination papers of eight candidates, including independent candidate Ashraful Hossain Alam alias Hero Alam and Jatiya Party's Raushan Ershad-backed candidate Mamunur Rashid were cancelled by the returning officer Md Monir Hossain.

The returning officer said as per the law independent candidates are required to submit a list containing signatures of one per cent of voters in the constituency. There was a discrepancy in the list submitted by Hero Alam, who, however, denied the allegation.