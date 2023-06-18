Nomination paper cancelled thru conspiracy: Hero Alam

Ashraful Hossain alias Hero Alam has alleged his nomination paper has been cancelled through a conspiracy.
He submitted his nomination paper to participate in the by-polls of Dhaka-17 constituency which fell vacant after the death of Awami League lawmaker and noted film actor Akbar Hossain Pathan (Farooque) on 15 May.
Earlier on Sunday, the nomination papers of eight candidates, including independent candidate Ashraful Hossain Alam alias Hero Alam and Jatiya Party's Raushan Ershad-backed candidate Mamunur Rashid were cancelled by the returning officer Md Monir Hossain.
The returning officer said as per the law independent candidates are required to submit a list containing signatures of one per cent of voters in the constituency. There was a discrepancy in the list submitted by Hero Alam, who, however, denied the allegation.
Hero Alam claimed a group of officials from the returning officer's office were sent to verify the records [he submitted]. His followers accompanied them. However, since the officials went to the doors of voters with police [to verify their support to Hero Alam], many didn't appear out of fear. Some even left homes in fear of the police.
Hero Alam said, "My nomination papers were cancelled on 1 February in the by-elections of Bogura-4 and Bogura-6 seats on the same pretext. I will appeal to the election commission against the decision. I will move to the High Court (HC) if I don’t get justice there."
As per schedule, the deadline of nomination withdrawal is 25 June. Symbols will be distributed on the following day. The voting will be held on 17 July from 8:00 am to 4:00 pm through ballot papers.