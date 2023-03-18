Benazir says he does not know any Arav, Rabiul

He said, "In my entire career in law enforcement, I have fought against murderers, terrorists, narcotics traders, smugglers, adulterers and criminals and had no relations with them."
Arav Khan, who inaugurated Arav Jewelers at a gala event in the United Arab Emirates on Wednesday, is hotly discussed in Bangladesh. Arav Khan gave several posts inviting many stars including sports and entertainment. Law enforcers identified them then.
According to the detective branch of police, the genuine name of the owner of Arav Jewellers is Rabiul Islam. His village home is in Kotalipara of Gopalganj. He is known as Shohag Molla, Ridoy Sheikh and Apan. Police inspector Mamun Emran Khan was murdered on 7 July 2018. Being accused in the murder, he fled the country.
DB said Rabiul Islam fled to India after being accused of killing Imran Khan, inspector of police’s special branch (SB) in 2018. He got married there and managed an Indian passport using a fake identity. From there he went to Dubai. Now he is a renowned gold trader in the UAE.
A hawk, representing the logo of Arav Jewellers, made of 60 kilograms of gold was set up at the inauguration of Arav Jewellers. It took two and a half months to create the logo at a cost of Tk 450 million.
Speaking at a discussion in National Press Club today, Saturday, Asif Nazrul said, “While the number of beggars is increasing every day in the country, a son of a day labourer had a logo made of gold. And he made that fortune in just 4 to 5 years. Such was the plundering. Was this really his money? We hear the name of a former police official but can’t utter his name in public. We all know the name but can’t speak of him—is this the freedom of speech enshrined in our constitution?”