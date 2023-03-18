Benazir says he does not know any Arav, Rabiul

Former Inspector General of Police Benazir Ahmed has said he does not know any persons named Arav and Rabiul alias Ridoy and he has no knowledge of them.

Benazir Ahmed in a Facebook post on Saturday said this amid discussion on Rabiul Islam being a gold trader in Dubai despite being accused of murdering a police officer in Dhaka.

He said, "Honourable country men, I want to completely assure all of you I don't know any 'Arav alias Ridoy."

Benazir Ahmed retired from the post of IGP less than six months ago. Earlier, he was DMP commissioner and RAB DG.