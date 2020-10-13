Rashid Haider laid to eternal rest

Former Bangla Academy director, Liberation War researcher and noted writer Rashid Haider was laid to eternal rest at Azimpur graveyard in the capital city on Tuesday afternoon, reports BSS.

‘Ekushey Padak’ and ‘Bangla Academy’ award winning litterateur Rashid Haider died of old-age complications around 10:00am today at the age of 79.

He was buried around 2:30pm.

Earlier, his namaz-e-janaza was held after Zuhr prayers at Dhaka University Central Mosque with Bangla Academy director Shamsuzzaman Khan and Dhaka University proctor AKM Golam Rabbani and members of Bangla Academy Board of Directors in attendance.