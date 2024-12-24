Army arrests 26 in crime-busting operation in Dhaka
The 46th Independent Infantry Brigade, through its various units, conducted operations from 18 to 22 December in Dhaka's Tejgaon, Mohakhali, Dhanmondi, Mohammadpur, and Kamrangirchar areas, resulting in the arrest of 26 individuals involved in criminal activities.
The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Directorate provided this information in a press release.
Among the arrested are individuals accused of murder, drug trafficking, extortion, and employment fraud.
During the operations, a significant quantity of illegal drugs, sharp weapons, and unlawfully obtained cash were recovered from the apprehended individuals.
Notably, local residents actively cooperated with the army during these operations. The army has assured that such operations will continue to improve the law-and-order situation in the region.