Obaidul Quader off to Singapore for medical check-up
Road transport and bridges minister Obaidul Quader left Dhaka for Singapore Tuesday morning as part of routine health check-up.
Quader also general secretary of governing Awami League (AL) left the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport at 8:00 am boarding on a flight (BG0584) of the Biman Bangladesh Airlines, said an official release.
The minister is expected to return home soon after necessary health check-up at Singapore’s Mount Elizabeth Hospital.