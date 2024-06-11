City

Obaidul Quader off to Singapore for medical check-up

BSS
Dhaka
Awami League general secretary and Road transport and bridges minister Obaidul QuaderFile photo

Road transport and bridges minister Obaidul Quader left Dhaka for Singapore Tuesday morning as part of routine health check-up.

Quader also general secretary of governing Awami League (AL) left the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport at 8:00 am boarding on a flight (BG0584) of the Biman Bangladesh Airlines, said an official release.

The minister is expected to return home soon after necessary health check-up at Singapore’s Mount Elizabeth Hospital.

