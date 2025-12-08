Bodies of mother, daughter recovered from Mohammadpur apartment
Police have recovered the bodies of a mother and her daughter from an apartment in the Mohammadpur area of the capital. The bodies were recovered around 12:00 noon today, Monday.
The deceased are Laila Afroz, 48, and her daughter Nafisa Nawal Binte Aziz, 15. Nafisa was a ninth-grade student at Preparatory School. Nafisa’s father, Azizul Islam Palash, is a teacher at a school in Dhaka.
According to family sources, Azizul Islam went to school in the morning. He returned home around 11:30am. After unlocking the door from outside and entering, he found the entire apartment covered in blood.
He first saw his daughter’s blood-stained body. Later, upon going to the kitchen, he found his wife lying there in a pool of blood. A domestic worker usually comes to the apartment in the morning, but it could not be confirmed whether she came to work today.
Mohammadpur police station officer-in-charge (OC) Mezbah Uddin told Prothom Alo that the bodies of the mother and daughter had been recovered and that he was carrying out the investigation at the scene.
The bodies have been sent to Shaheed Suhrawardy Medical College Hospital.