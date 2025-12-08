Bodies of mother, daughter recovered from Mohammadpur apartment

According to family sources, Azizul Islam went to school in the morning. He returned home around 11:30am. After unlocking the door from outside and entering, he found the entire apartment covered in blood.

He first saw his daughter’s blood-stained body. Later, upon going to the kitchen, he found his wife lying there in a pool of blood. A domestic worker usually comes to the apartment in the morning, but it could not be confirmed whether she came to work today.

Mohammadpur police station officer-in-charge (OC) Mezbah Uddin told Prothom Alo that the bodies of the mother and daughter had been recovered and that he was carrying out the investigation at the scene.

The bodies have been sent to Shaheed Suhrawardy Medical College Hospital.