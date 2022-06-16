Rickshaw-puller electrocuted in capital

<p>A battery-run rickshaw-puller was electrocuted to death in the capital’s Kadamtali Wednesday, UNB reports.</p><p>Amir Hossain, 50, was from Shariatpur and lived in Shyampur Bottola. He has five children.</p><p>Mohammad Ilias, another rickshaw-puller, who took Amir to Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH), said he came in contact with a live wire at around 1:00pm while charging his vehicle.</p>.<p>“Amir was declared dead after being rushed to the emergency unit of DMCH at 2:15pm,” Inspector Md Bachchu Mia, in-charge of DMCH Police Outpost, said.</p><p>“The body was kept at the hospital morgue for autopsy,” Bachchu added.</p>