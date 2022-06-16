Rickshaw-puller electrocuted in capital

A battery-run rickshaw-puller was electrocuted to death in the capital’s Kadamtali Wednesday, UNB reports.

Amir Hossain, 50, was from Shariatpur and lived in Shyampur Bottola. He has five children.

Mohammad Ilias, another rickshaw-puller, who took Amir to Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH), said he came in contact with a live wire at around 1:00pm while charging his vehicle.